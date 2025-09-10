Harry arrives ahead of expected reunion with King after 19 months apart

The Duke of Sussex has arrived at Clarence House, where he is expected to meet his father the King for the first time in 19 months.

Harry was driven through the gates of the monarch’s London home on Wednesday afternoon following an earlier engagement at the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London.

The expected reunion comes after Harry publicly expressed hopes of a reconciliation with his family in May, telling the BBC that Charles would not speak to him because of his court battle over his security and that he did not know “how much longer my father has”.

The duke arrived at Clarence House in a black car at 5.20pm ahead of an expected engagement elsewhere in London later on Wednesday evening.

Harry is shown a Sim Vitro Robot during his visit to Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)

Speculation had mounted as to whether the royal pair would finally meet, despite their troubled father-son relationship.

The expected meeting came after Charles had an audience with Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg at Clarence House, where he was invested with his MBE insignia.

Harry last saw his father in February last year when he made a transatlantic dash from his Californian home to the UK to see Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

The pair’s last meeting was less than 24 hours after the announcement about the King’s health and was without Harry’s wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and their children.

The face-to-face encounter last February appeared to last for as little as 45 minutes – with the latest meeting also expected to be cut short by the duke’s evening engagement.

The King, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer, arrived in London from Balmoral on Wednesday, the penultimate day of his youngest son’s four-day trip to the UK.

The duke, who stepped down from the working monarchy in 2020, has levelled a barrage of accusations at the King, stepmother the Queen, brother Prince of Wales and sister-in-law the Princess of Wales in his Oprah interview, Netflix documentary, interviews and his autobiography Spare since moving to the US.

The King was at Balmoral earlier this week (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry previously claimed Charles was jealous of Meghan and Kate, did not hug him when he told him his mother Diana, Princess of Wales had died, and said he believed the King was “never made” for single parenthood, but “to be fair, he tried”.

Charles, according to the duke, pleaded with his sons during a tense meeting after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral: “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”

Harry remains estranged from his brother William, who has been busying himself with a flurry of engagements this week and was away in Cardiff on Wednesday visiting a new mental health hub on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Royal watchers will be waiting to see if Harry keeps quiet and refrains from publicly discussing his reunion with the King, and, on the other side, whether any briefings emerge from Palace.

Senior aides to the King and the duke were pictured together in London this July in what was reported to be an initial step towards opening channels of communication between the two households.