Ban new floating bus stops to protect disabled people – Tories

The Conservatives have called for a ban on new floating bus stops to protect those who are disabled and blind.

Shadow transport minister Jerome Mayhew accused the Government of being “deaf to the blind and not prepared to take effective action”.

Transport minister Simon Lightwood said statutory guidance on the design of floating bus stops would be published to improve their accessibility.

Transport minister Simon Lightwood (UK Parliament/PA)

This came as MPs debated the Bus Services (No. 2) Bill, which aims to streamline the franchising process when local authorities bid to set up London-style networks.

Speaking at report stage, Mr Lightwood said the Bill will lead to “safer, reliable, affordable and inclusive and integrated bus services”.

He added that Active Travel England will fund remediation of floating bus stops if they fall short of new Government guidance, which will be published within three months of royal ascent.

Meanwhile, Mr Mayhew claimed the legislation is “weak on the protections for the disabled, the partially sighted and the blind”.

The Conservatives’ new clause 28 would give the Government six months to prepare proposals to prohibit the creation of new floating bus stops, with MPs then given an opportunity to vote on them.

Mr Mayhew said: “I don’t think there is a design tweak that you can make to a floating bus stop which will provide partially sighted and blind users with the security that they richly deserve when using bus services.

“And an educational campaign to remind cyclists of their duties under the Highway Code, whilst, no doubt, won’t do any harm, and I suggest they do it, is not going to be the solution in its own right.

“So these are warm words from the minister, both in committee and today, but we actually need action.”

Shadow transport minister Jerome Mayhew (Liam McBurney/PA)

“The Government, they appear to be deaf to the blind and not prepared to take effective action on this point,” he added.

Mr Mayhew also called on the Government to give bus users “the same protections which rail passengers already benefit from” when it comes to anti-social behaviour.

Mr Lightwood had earlier told MPs: “The department will publish statutory guidance on the design of floating bus stops within three months of royal ascent.

“This will be supported by additional research into the design of existing floating bus stops and how they can be improved to ensure that they are accessible.

“Active Travel England has provided funding to councils and encouraged them to review existing designs against the upcoming guidance and where required implement remediation works.”

Labour MP Marsha de Cordova, who is registered blind, said floating bus stops have caused “havoc” and can be a “quite terrifying and a very dangerous experience” for blind and partially sighted people.

The MP for Battersea, who called for better data on floating bus stops, said: “It isn’t just disabled people or blind and partially sighted people, it’s the elderly and it’s families with young children with buggies.

“They do create a problem.”

Paul Kohler, the Liberal Democrats transport spokesman, branded the bus stops a “menace to the disabled, old and firm, and in particular, visually impaired,” with his party tabling an amendment requiring them to be reviewed.