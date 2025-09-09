UK to crack down on networks profiting from online child sex abuse

The UK is seeking to ramp up efforts to crack down on those profiting from online child sexual abuse including artificial intelligence-generated images.

New Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood unveiled new plans for the UK to disrupt criminal networks that exploit children during a summit with Britain’s “Five Eyes” allies – America, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

The Home Office said ministers are working with the group to develop new tools to crack down on ways for abusers to make money such as live streaming, selling access to content and hacking accounts.

The work could also include being able to find AI-generated images, and limit the exposure of law enforcement officers to abusive material by using AI to categorise the images instead through the Child Abuse Image Database.

Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips said: “Child sexual abuse is a horrific abuse of power that causes devastating harm to lives.

“The chance to profit from this suffering fuels these crimes. That’s why we’re taking action to stop those who try to make money from it.

“As part of our Plan for Change, we’re working closely with our international partners, but we also need tech companies and the financial sector to step up and help detect and disrupt abuse.”

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) reported earlier this year that AI-generated videos of child sexual abuse have skyrocketed in numbers and are now “indistinguishable” from real footage.

In July the charity said confirmed reports of the images to the IWF had risen by 400%.

The move comes after the Five Eyes nations signed up to an agreement on Monday that will see closer co-operation on tackling irregular migration and returning people with no right to remain in any of the allied countries.