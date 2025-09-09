Two men die after accident unloading glass panels at football club

Two men have died after they were injured while unloading glass panels from a lorry.

A third man sustained minor injuries in the incident at Hitchin Town Football Club on Saturday, Hertfordshire Police said.

The force said officers were called to the scene at about 2pm and the incident is under investigation.

In a statement, Hertfordshire Police said: “Police attended an incident in the Hitchin Town Football Club car park at approximately 2pm on Saturday September 6 following reports that two men were seriously injured.

“The men, who were unloading glass panels from a lorry parked in the overflow car park, were injured in the process.

“Two men sadly died at the scene.

“Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“A third man sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

“The incident is currently under investigation and inquiries continue.”

Hitchin Town FC play in Division One Central of the Southern League.