Three arrested after protest outside defence event

Three people have been arrested for assaults on police officers after a protest outside a defence event in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Protesters gathered outside the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) UK event at ExCel London in Royal Victoria Dock on Tuesday morning.

Demonstrators chanted “shut it down”, waved Palestine flags and displayed signs including one reading “only war criminals past this point” and a banner reading “stop arming Israel”.

According to DSEI’s website, the four-day exhibition is the “flagship defence event for the UK”, including more than 1,600 exhibitors with representation from more than 90 countries.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “There have been three arrests so far in the vicinity of the ExCel Centre.

“All three arrests were for assaults on police officers.

“One of those arrested was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty.

“Fortunately, none of the officers who were assaulted sustained serious injuries.”