Starmer calls for more pressure on Russia as Trump mulls tougher sanctions

Sir Keir Starmer and Nato chief Mark Rutte said more pressure – including through sanctions – must be heaped on Vladimir Putin to engage with peace talks.

It comes as US President Donald Trump has threatened stronger sanctions against Russia after it carried out the largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the war began.

Sir Keir hosted Mr Rutte at Downing Street on Wednesday afternoon, after the Nato Secretary General joined a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG).

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “Turning to Ukraine, the leaders reflected on the situation on the frontline and underscored the need to ensure the country received the right military capabilities to keep them in the fight now.

“The Nato Secretary General updated on his discussions at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) earlier today, and both leaders welcomed the efforts by allies to step up support, including through the Coalition of the Willing.

“The military work that had also taken place to integrate US support into the plan for the Coalition of the Willing had progressed well, the leaders agreed.

“However, more pressure, including through sanctions, needed to be applied to Putin to force him to engage meaningfully with peace talks, they added.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is ready to meet Mr Putin to negotiate a peace agreement, and has urged Mr Trump to impose punishing sanctions on Russia to push it to end the war.

Earlier, Defence Secretary John Healey told the 30th meeting of the UDCG that a UK-led international fund to provide Ukraine with military equipment has topped £2 billion.

Mr Healey said: “We have stepped up our military aid to Ukraine, but Putin has stepped up as well.

“We must speed up and surge our support to Ukraine.

“We must get more kit in the hands of Ukrainian fighters even faster. And across members of the UDGC, our defiance, our determination must match that of the Ukrainians.”

He said that since the last UDCG meeting in July, the UK has delivered nearly five million rounds of ammunition, 60,000 artillery shells, rockets and missiles and 200 electronic warfare and defence systems.

Britain will also fund the delivery of thousands of long-range one-way attack drones, built in the UK, over the coming year.

The Cabinet minister continued: “The UK has now used over a billion pounds of seized Russian assets to buy vital kit directly for Ukraine.

“And for the first time, the international fund for Ukraine has now reached over £2 billion of contributions.”

Mr Healey also said the funding from 11 countries is “symbolic of unity”.

Equipment delivered through the initiative includes more than 1,000 air defence systems, 600 uncrewed aerial systems, electronic warfare systems and air defence radars – with further deliveries expected in the coming weeks.

Mr Healey was joined by Mr Rutte and the Ukrainian and German defence ministers, Denys Shmyhal and Boris Pistorius.

The 50-nation strong UDCG, which brings together defence ministers and officials from Ukraine’s allies, was chaired by the US until Mr Trump came to power and began rowing back on American support for Kyiv and European security.

On Wednesday, the Defence Secretary will host his counterparts from France, Germany, Italy and Poland – the so-called “E5” nations that spend the most on defence of European Nato members.

The meeting in London will also include Mr Shmyhal, with discussions centring on the situation in Ukraine, wider European security developments and investment in the defence industry.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence said British instructors have provided an eight-day training programme for Ukrainian personnel on mobile air defence systems.

The UK gave Ukraine Stormer vehicles fitted with Starstreak anti-air missile launchers in 2022.

The recent training equipped Ukrainian soldiers with the skills to operate the Stormer platform armed with either high-velocity or lightweight modular missiles, according to the MoD.