Prince of Wales says music ‘crucial’ as he visits Symphony Studios

The Prince of Wales is making sure his children grow up learning to play an instrument as he believes music is “crucial”.

William spoke about the importance of music in his life after politely turning down the opportunity to play the drums – but said his youngest child Prince Louis would have loved to have had a go.

The future King toured Symphony Studios, a music lessons provider based in the grounds of a former south London school. It is also home to youth charity Spiral Skills, supported by William’s homeless project Homewards.

When a young student offered William the chance to take his seat behind a drum kit, the prince replied: “I’m definitely not a drummer – if my youngest was here he’d have a go, he’s been practising at the moment. But I’d love to hear you do it – but thank you for asking.”

After listening to a performance by youngsters joined by their music teachers, he told them: “It’s brilliant, you guys have clearly done a lot of practising – well done, that’s not easy doing that in front of everyone – that’s brilliant.

“You’ve all got amazing rhythm and it sounds fantastic – I wish I started when I was your age.

“I couldn’t read music so that was the biggest weakness, I started off playing piano, trumpet and the drums and then realised I had to memorise every tune and it just fell away.

“I make sure my children learn music because I love music and it’s crucial, really important.”

Princess Charlotte is following in the footsteps of her mother and learning the piano, while Prince George is believed to play the guitar, but William confessed his musical aspirations ended because he could not read music.