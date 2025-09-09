Phillipson insists workers’ rights Bill will not be watered down

Bridget Phillipson has confirmed that the Government will deliver the Employment Rights Bill “in full”.

Addressing the TUC conference, the Education Secretary assured delegates that amendments which weaken the flagship Bill would not be accepted, amid concerns that reforms to strengthen workers’ rights could be watered down following ministerial changes.

She said: “Congress, make no mistake. Let there be no doubt. One year ago we were elected to deliver this Employment Rights Bill and, congress, that is what we will do.

“We will not accept any watering down by the Lords. Forward with the Employment Rights Bill in full. No ifs, no buts – forward. Let’s change this country together.”

Unions have urged the Government not to revisit the Bill following the recent ministerial upheaval, saying people expected Labour to deliver on the promises it made during the general election.

The Bill, which is in its final parliamentary stages, was championed by former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and former employment rights minister Justin Madders.

With both leaving their posts, there has been speculation that key elements could be weakened or removed from the proposed legislation.

Addressing Labour MPs on Monday evening for the first time since he reshuffled his Cabinet in the wake of Ms Rayner’s resignation, Sir Keir Starmer assured them the Employment Rights Bill will continue with the same “substance” and to the same timetable as before.

Paul Nowak, the TUC’s general secretary, welcomed Ms Phillipson’s assurance on workers’ rights.

He said: “It was welcome to hear Bridget Phillipson strongly reaffirm the government’s commitment to delivering the Employment Rights Bill in full.

“That’s what unions expect – and most importantly it’s what the public wants too.

“Stronger workers’ rights like banning zero hours contracts, ending fire and rehire and sick pay from day one in the job are all common sense changes – and hugely popular right across the political spectrum.

“The broken status quo must be left behind. We need employment laws fit for a modern economy.”

The Education Secretary, who is also women and equalities minister and a candidate for Labour’s deputy leadership, also took aim at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during her speech.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was targeted for criticism during Bridget Phillipson’s speech at the TUC conference (Jacob King/PA)

Highlighting the Government’s work to tackle inequalities, she said: “The choice we face is a simple one – forward with Labour to shape the 2030s or dragged back with Reform and Nigel Farage to the 1950s.

“Reform whose leader told women that maternity leave was lunacy, that maternity pay was excessive, that women coming back from maternity and earning was simply a fact of life – and that those women were worth… far less to their employers.

“For the good of our country, we choose to go forward, not back.”

Ms Phillipson also announced that regional improvement efforts delivered by Rise teams, which provide mandatory intervention in schools identified as needing to raise standards, will be extended.

She said: “Over 200 of the schools that need support the most are now getting it through our regional improvement or Rise teams, and today I announced that the number will almost double.

“Almost 100,000 more pupils across the country will benefit from expert support from the best in the school system.

“Just as we are putting our economy back in the service of working people, we are putting schools back in the service of working people.”