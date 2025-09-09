Phillipson announces bid for Labour deputy leadership

Bridget Phillipson has put herself forward for Labour’s deputy leadership, pledging to unite the party and take on Reform UK.

The Education Secretary announced her candidacy early on Tuesday, describing herself as “a proud working-class woman from the North East” who had gone from “a single-parent family on a tough council street” to the Cabinet table.

Adding that she had taken on “powerful vested interests in the education sector” and “never taken a backwards step”, she pledged to “bring that same determination to every battle ahead of us”.

She said: “Because make no mistake: we are in a fight. We all know the dangers Reform poses to our country.

“But not only am I ready for it: I’ve proven we can do it. I’ve shown we can beat Farage in the North East while staying true to the Labour Party’s values of equality, fairness and social justice.”

Ms Phillipson is the second MP to put themselves forward for the deputy leadership, left vacant after Angela Rayner’s resignation last week over her tax affairs.

Bell Ribeiro-Addy announced her candidacy on Monday evening while Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Dame Emily Thornberry has indicated she is also considering a bid for the role.

Speaking to the BBC’s Today programme on Tuesday, Ms Ribeiro-Addy said Labour needed a debate about “what’s gone wrong” in its first year in power and warned the party would not be able to “attract or even to retain” voters without a change in direction.

Nominations for the deputy leadership opened on Tuesday and candidates have until 5pm on Thursday to secure the backing of 80 MPs in order to reach the next round of the contest.