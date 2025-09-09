Parents who lost children to cancer ring St Paul’s bells in their memory

Families whose children died from cancer have rung the historic bells of St Paul’s Cathedral in their memory.

On average, 253 children die every year from cancer in the UK and never get to ring the end-of-treatment bell on a hospital ward.

Now, for the first time, St Paul’s and the Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) Children’s Charity have given bereaved families the opportunity to ring St Paul’s bells in their children’s memory.

A ceremony began at 8.30am with the ringing of Great Tom, which is tolled manually to mark the deaths of senior members of the royal family or people such as the archbishop of Canterbury, the lord mayor of London or the prime minister.

The sculpture of 253 butterflies by artist Andy Goff (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)

Families were then given the chance to ring the cathedral bells to remember their loved ones.

It comes as an installation of 253 colourful butterfly sculptures was put in place along Millennium Bridge in London to represent every child lost to cancer every year.

The Gosh charity’s £300 million “Build it Beat it” appeal is raising funds for a world-leading, new, children’s cancer centre on the Gosh site.

Gabi Field, deputy director of public fundraising for the charity, said: “The end of treatment bell is a powerful symbol of hope for many children and families at Gosh, as well as those facing a cancer diagnosis across the country. Yet, for too many, that moment never comes.

“By ringing the bells of St Paul’s throughout the morning, we are honouring the children lost to cancer each year, giving them the recognition they deserve, and ensuring they are not forgotten.

“The visual display of the beautiful butterfly artwork on the Millennium Bridge will serve as a poignant reminder of the hundreds of children diagnosed each year and the urgent need for the new, children’s cancer centre, a place that will offer pioneering care and help give children the best chance, and best childhood possible.”

The cancer centre aims to bring together the latest research, cutting-edge treatments and child-centred care under one roof.

Two-year-old Orla was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare brain tumour, in September 2022 after falling ill on holiday.

She underwent multiple surgeries and months of chemotherapy at Gosh but died in August 2023.

Her family was among those at St Paul’s.

Her father, Adam, said: “Standing in St Paul’s and ringing the bell for Orla was incredibly emotional.

“Orla was so amazing, beautiful, brave and endured so much for someone so young, and we carry her spirit with us every day.

“To be able to stand here in St Paul’s, ringing the bell for her alongside others who have faced the same loss, is so important and such a special way of remembering our beautiful girl, reminding the world that she lived and that she will never be forgotten.”

Rev Philip Banks, of St Paul’s Cathedral, said: “Great Tom has tolled to mark numerous significant moments in our nation’s history.

“So, today, we are deeply honoured that it is chiming to mark childhood’s cancer awareness month, and that bereaved families will chime bells in the North West Tower in memory of their children.

“We pray that this will provide these families with an opportunity to reflect and to remember, and that there will be a future when every child facing a cancer diagnosis can have the chance to ring their own end-of-treatment bell.”