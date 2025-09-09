Mitchum apologises after customers report deodorant irritation

Mitchum has apologised to customers following reports of rashes, bumps and burning linked to the use of some of its roll-on deodorants.

TikTok users posted videos claiming they had experienced redness and irritation after using the brand’s 48-hour roll-on anti-perspirant and deodorant.

Mitchum UK confirmed that the problem was linked to a change in the manufacturing process affecting one of the raw materials used.

All the affected products by batch number (Mitchum/PA)

It said a select batch of the roll-ons sold in the UK, Ireland and South Africa was manufactured by the updated method, and the company had now reverted to the original process.

A Mitchum UK spokeswoman said: “We are aware of reports from some customers regarding reactions to select batches of Mitchum 48-hour 100ml roll-on anti-perspirant and deodorant sold in the UK, Ireland and South Africa.

“No other products in our portfolio are impacted.

“Consumer wellbeing is always our priority, and we are truly sorry some of our customers have experienced temporary irritation. This is not the experience they expect from us.

“We take this kind of feedback extremely seriously and have worked hard to investigate the cause.

“We want to reassure there has been no change to the formula of our products, but we have identified a change in the manufacturing process affecting one of our raw materials. This has impacted how the roll-on interacts with the skin of some users.

“We can confirm this issue has now been resolved and we are working to remove the small amount of product remaining on shelf. In addition, we have reverted to the original manufacturing process to ensure no other batches are affected.”

Customers experiencing issues have been urged to contact Mitchum UK’s customer care team.