Kate to visit textile firms to celebrate British creativity

The Princess of Wales is to celebrate the British textiles industry this week by carrying out a series of visits to manufacturing mills.

The newly announcement engagements for Kate come during her brother-in-law the Duke of Sussex’s stay in the UK, and will take place on what is expected to be Harry’s last day of charity visits.

Kate, who made a surprise appearance alongside the Prince of Wales on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Monday, will take a tour of Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk on Thursday, followed by a trip to Marina Mill in Cuxton, Kent, the same day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke to members during a visit to the WI in Sunningdale, Berkshire, to mark the third anniversary of Elizabeth II’s death (Alastair Grant/PA)

The princess and her husband have a run of official duties booked in this week, with William visiting a youth centre in Lambeth on Tuesday before he is due to travel to Cardiff to see a new mental health hub at the Principality Stadium on Wednesday.

Harry, who is estranged from William, has been busying himself with a string of charity appearances, including the WellChild Awards in London on Monday, and a visit to the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham on Tuesday, followed by further expected appearances over the next two days.

But he has remained apart from William, with their fractured relationship showing no sign of being healed.

The Duke of Sussex visited the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham on Tuesday (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Kensington Palace said the princess’s visit would “celebrate the unique skill, creativity and craftsmanship of British textile manufacturers” and the “joy found in working in the creative industries”.

It said Kate has “long been passionate about the importance of the British textiles industry and its role as part of the UK’s cultural and creative voice”.

Kate’s paternal ancestors were the owners of the woollen manufacturer and merchant William Lupton & Co, which was based in Leeds.

She will first take a tour of Sudbury Silk Mills, a family-run jacquard weaving mill, to see the looms, before heading to Marina Mill, also a family business, which specialises in hand-designing and screen-printing furnishing fabrics.

Kate will get the chance to take part in screen-printing a design on fabric by pushing coloured dyes through an engraved silk-screen using a squeegee.