Executive discussions around Casement Park to take place ‘in due course’

The Stormont Executive will have discussions around the building of Casement Park “in due course”, the Assembly has heard.

Finance Minister John O’Dowd was questioned on the long-awaited west Belfast GAA ground on Tuesday during questions for his department.

Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole asked Mr O’Dowd what specific actions he has taken since the announcement of £50 million in Financial Transactions Capital (FTC) funding from the UK Government for the project earlier this year.

Stormont Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole (Liam McBurney/PA)

He also asked Mr O’Dowd when Casement Park will be built.

Mr O’Dowd said he and his officials have engaged directly with the Northern Ireland Office and the Treasury around how the £50 million will be delivered.

“I have asked for meetings with my Executive colleagues in regards to these matters as well, and those discussions will take place in due course,” he said.

“I believe Casement Park will be built, and what it requires is commitment from the Executive and this Assembly to deliver on that, and many, many other areas of the Programme for Government.”

Mr O’Toole pressed Mr O’Dowd to answer when Casement Park will be built.

He responded: “I’m the Minister for Finance. My responsibility is to engage with the Treasury in relation to the releasing of the £50 million FTC funding. I have actively and productively followed that through.

“The timescales for the delivery of Casement are a matter for the GAA and for the DFC Minister (Communities Minister Gordon Lyons).

“It will be built in the timescales that are required in the terms of the funding. The FTC funding is for four years.”

Casement Park was originally to be built alongside the redevelopment of Belfast rugby ground Ravenhill and football ground Windsor Park over a decade ago but was delayed by legal action brought by local residents.

More recently, plans for a £270 million, 34,000-capacity stadium have been mired in uncertainty because of a major funding shortfall.

The £50 million provided by the Government has not bridged that gap, which remains at an estimated £100 million if the redevelopment was to proceed as currently envisaged by the GAA.

Stormont ministers committed £62.5 million to Casement in 2011, while the Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million and the GAA has pledged to contribute at least £15 million.