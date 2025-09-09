Ex-Gaelic football manager nominated as presidential candidate by Fianna Fail

Former Dublin Gaelic football manager Jim Gavin has won the Fianna Fail presidential nomination.

He defeated the party’s MEP and former junior minister Billy Kelleher in a secret ballot of the parliamentary party on Tuesday.

Mr Kelleher had secured far fewer public endorsements from Fianna Fail TDs, senators and MEPs than Mr Gavin – who also enjoys the support of party leadership, including Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

Speaking on his way in to Leinster House, where the vote was held, Mr Gavin said he had “a great two weeks” visiting parliamentary party members.

He added: “A great energy and I’m just looking forward this morning to putting my view (to) the party. I think competition is very good.”

Mr Kelleher said he would emphasise to the parliamentary party how the next president should use their “soft power” to advocate for citizens on the margins.

He said that the president should be a unifying figure.

“Either way, the idea that we would have a good, robust debate within our party I think was a positive step, I like to see democracy play out in all aspects.”

Mr Gavin is the third candidate of Ireland’s presidential election, which will be held on Friday October 24.

To run as a presidential candidate, a person must be an Irish citizen over the age of 35 and nominated by either 20 Irish parliamentarians or by four local authorities.

Fianna Fail, Sinn Fein and Fine Gael command enough support in the Dail parliament to put forward their own candidates.

Former social protection minister Heather Humphreys is Fine Gael’s presidential nominee, while left-wing independent Catherine Connolly has secured the backing of a variety of opposition parties.

Sinn Fein has not yet decided whether it will field its own candidate or back an independent, such as Ms Connolly.

The party said it will decide on September 20, four days before nominations for candidates close.