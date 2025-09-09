Banksy mural reported as criminal damage and set to be removed

A Banksy mural painted on the wall of the Royal Courts of Justice in central London has been reported to police as criminal damage.

The image, which appeared on an external wall of the Queen’s Building on Monday, depicts a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-spattered placard, while a judge, in a wig and gown, looms over him wielding a gavel.

It has been covered by large sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers and is expected to be removed on Tuesday, because the building is listed and therefore legally protected.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “On Monday September 8, officers received a report of criminal damage to the side of the Royal Courts of Justice. Inquiries continue.”

The work was swiftly covered up and placed under guard (Callum Parke/PA)

The court service confirmed that it is legally obliged to maintain the character of the building because of its listed status.

Banksy confirmed he is responsible for the work with a post on Instagram, showing the graffiti before it was covered over.

The artist, whose identity is the source of constant speculation, captioned the pictures: “Royal Courts Of Justice. London.”

The artwork is being guarded by security officials outside the building and sits underneath a CCTV camera.

It has been interpreted by some as a comment on the arrest of hundreds of people for supporting Palestine Action by holding up placards at protests.

Palestine Action was banned by the Government as a terrorist group in July after activists damaged RAF planes.