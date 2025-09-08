Who might runners and riders be in race to become Labour’s new deputy leader?

With Angela Rayner quitting as deputy leader of her party, as well as stepping down from the roles of deputy prime minister and housing secretary, speculation is rife on who will bid to succeed her.

Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee convened on Monday to set a timetable for the contest, which includes a Thursday deadline for hopefuls to secure nominations from 80 MPs.

The new Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood was seen as a strong contender for the role, but has since ruled herself out.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has ruled out running for deputy Labour leader (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Former transport secretary Louise Haigh, another name touted, is understood not to be planning to run.

Here is a summary of the potential runners and riders who are currently considered likely candidates for the role.

– Emily Thornberry

Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Dame Emily Thornberry became the first high-profile figure to announce she was thinking about a bid for the role on Sunday.

The Islington South and Finsbury MP said she believed Labour could “climb out of the doldrums” after a difficult period but needed to put a “spring in its step”.

She confirmed she was mulling a deputy leadership bid, adding: “I’m thinking about it… it’s really a question of what can I bring to it.”

Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The former shadow attorney general has held a number of senior roles.

She has been critical of Sir Keir Starmer and the Government’s direction, warning that further mistakes could lead to “handing our country to (Nigel) Farage”.

– Ed Miliband

The former Labour leader and current Energy Secretary is said to be the most popular Cabinet member among the party members, with a net approval rate of plus 74 in recent surveys – suggesting he may garner trust with an unsettled grassroots.

Angela Rayner, strongly considered a favourite of the Labour rank and file, is said to have had a net rating of plus 71 when she resigned.

– David Lammy

Having lost the prestigious job of foreign secretary in the reshuffle, the new Justice Secretary has also taken on the role of Deputy Prime Minister – so does he have the appetite for another influential role?

Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Lisa Nandy arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting (James Manning/PA)

His experience on the international stage gives him gravitas, but like other potential male candidates, calls for the deputy leader to be a woman could scupper a bid.

– Rosena Allin-Khan

The accident and emergency doctor rebelled on Labour’s welfare reforms and has been critical of the Government over Gaza.

Therefore, she may be viewed with caution in the Cabinet, but could provide a connection to party members.

It is important to note that she came second in the last deputy leadership contest, which suggests she has broad appeal.

– Lisa Nandy

There has been speculation that Lisa Nandy would lose her job as Culture Secretary, but she survived the reshuffle and has a complex brief to take care of.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting speaking to the media during a visit to NHS National Operations Centre in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Often portrayed as a centre-left politician, Ms Nandy’s pragmatism could prove beneficial.

– Wes Streeting

The Health Secretary is a comfortable media operator who is confident attacking opponents, but it is unclear whether he would be backed by enough Labour members.

He was another survivor of the reshuffle, but could be seen as politically vulnerable after narrowly holding on to his Ilford North seat at the general election.

– Stella Creasy

The MP for Walthamstow known for passionate campaigning refused to rule out running for deputy leader during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme on Monday.

When asked for the second time if she is running, she said: “If it was about an individual that would be an easy answer, this is about the ideas and that culture.

“I’m someone telling you that the Labour Party has a cultural challenge that if we get right we get the best out of each other.”