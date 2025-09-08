UK could suspend visas in drive to secure migrant returns deals – Mahmood

The UK could suspend visas for countries that do not agree to returns deals for migrants, the Home Secretary said as she vowed to do “whatever it takes” to stop small boat crossings.

In her third full day in the job, Shabana Mahmood revealed discussions with Britain’s “Five Eyes” allies – America, Australia, New Zealand and Canada – on “co-ordinated action” to tackle irregular migration.

At a meeting with ministers from the alliance in London, she told broadcasters: “For us, that means including possibly the cutting of visas in the future.”

She added: “We do expect countries to play play ball, play by the rules, and if one of your citizens has no right to be in our country, you do need to take them back.”

Her announcement follows a pledge by Reform UK to use a combination of financial incentives and sanctions, including possible visa restrictions, to secure returns agreements as part of a commitment to deport 600,000 people over five years.

Ms Mahmood insisted this was “a Labour Government with Labour policy” and said the proposal had been under consideration “for some time”.

She added: “As Home Secretary, I have one priority. I have to secure our borders and I will do whatever it takes to get the job done.”