The Beauty Tech Group sets sights on London flotation

The group behind beauty technology said to be used by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams is planning a stock market debut that could value the firm at a reported £350 million.

The holding company of The Beauty Tech Group – which owns brands CurrentBody, ZIIP Beauty and Tria Laser – announced aims to list on the London stock market to “take the business to the next level”.

The flotation would give a shot in the arm to the London market, which has suffered a raft of high-profile firms defecting for overseas rivals, while a number have also been snapped up and taken private.

Cheshire-headquartered Beauty Tech Group was first founded in 2009 as CurrentBody.com by chief executive Laurence Newman and chief technology officer Andrew Showman.

The Beauty Tech Group’s range includes hair-growth helmets (BeautyTechGroup/PA)

Initially selling third-party at-home beauty devices, the group shifted in 2019 to exclusively selling its own-brand products under the three brands.

Its products – including face masks, hair-growth stimulator helmets and hair-removal gadgets – focus on products that use LED, radio frequency, microcurrent and laser treatments.

The firm said it made underlying earnings of £22.9 million on revenues of £101.1 million in 2024.

Sales rose 27% to £55.2 million in the first half of 2025, it added.

Its ultimate holding company, Project Glow Topco Limited, said it plans to publish a registration document to apply for shares to be listed.

It has also appointed former Games Workshop chairwoman Elaine O’Donnell as its non-executive chair ahead of the potential flotation.

Laurence Newman, founder and chief executive of The Beauty Tech Group, said: “Since launching our own-brand at-home beauty technology products in 2019, the group has delivered sustained and profitable growth and established itself as a global leader in the fast-growing at-home beauty market.”

He added: “There are significant opportunities ahead for The Beauty Tech Group and an IPO (Initial Public Offering) on the London Stock Exchange will provide us with access to capital, and enable us to raise awareness and incentivise staff to take the business to the next level.”

The group estimates the at-home beauty market is worth around £9 billion to £12 billion and is a rapidly growing part of the wider £464 billion global beauty and personal care sector.

It said international growth had been a key driver of growth in recent years, with the firm’s products now available in more than 90 countries worldwide.

The US and Canada accounted for 37% of group sales last year, with the EU accounting for 23%, the UK and Ireland 22%, Asia 14% and the rest of the world 4%.