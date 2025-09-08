Suspect accused of violent sex attack seven months before alleged murder

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court accused of a violent sex attack on one woman seven months before the alleged murder of a 39-year-old.

Simon Levy, of Beaufoy Road, Tottenham, north London, is charged with murdering Sheryl Wilkins, 39, who was found unresponsive in High Road, Tottenham, on August 24.

He is also accused of grievous bodily harm with intent, non-fatal strangulation and two counts of rape against a second woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in Haringey, north London, on January 21.

Wearing a grey tracksuit, Levy appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court for a short hearing on Monday.

The court heard that he is blind in one eye and he was allowed to wear sunglasses during the hearing, and remain seated in the dock because he said he could not stand.

He spoke slowly and quietly as he confirmed his identity to District Judge Elizabeth Baker.

Levy will next appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.