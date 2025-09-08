Starmer set to meet Palestinian Authority president Abbas

Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet Mahmoud Abbas as the Government continues steps towards recognising a Palestinian state.

The meeting with the president of the Palestinian Authority comes in the wake of Monday’s rush hour terror attack in Jerusalem.

Palestinian attackers opened fire on people at a bus stop, killing six and wounding another 12, according to Israeli officials.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was “horrified by the terrorist attack in Jerusalem”.

Mr Abbas’s office issued a statement “condemning any targeting of Palestinian and Israeli civilians”.

Mr Abbas arrived in London on Sunday night for a three-day visit.

He plans to use his talks with Sir Keir to push for an end to “the aggression, destruction and starvation being inflicted upon the Palestinian people”, his officials said.

Downing Street indicated that the Government maintained its intention to recognise a Palestinian state later this month, ahead of the meeting of the United Nations general assembly.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We continue to intend to recognise the state of Palestine before the UN general assembly, subject to the conditions that we set out.

“We’ve been very clear that Hamas will play no role in the future governance of Gaza or the West Bank, and must commit to disarmament.”

Sir Keir has previously set out that the UK will recognise a Palestinian state to support a two-state solution to the Middle East crisis.

He has indicated he will do that in the coming weeks unless the Israeli government takes “substantive” steps to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term, sustainable peace.

Sir Keir has also demanded that Hamas releases all the Israeli hostages it has taken, signs up to a ceasefire and disarms.