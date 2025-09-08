SNP MSP Kevin Stewart will not seek re-election following illness

SNP MSP and former minister Kevin Stewart will not stand for re-election to Holyrood next year, he has announced.

In a letter to the First Minister, the Aberdeen Central MSP said he was not “100% physically fit” after a four-week absence due to illness.

Having been elected in the SNP majority parliament of 2011, Mr Stewart went on to be a minster for local government, mental wellbeing and transport, resigning from the latter in 2023 citing mental health issues.

The former minister was announced as the Aberdeen Central candidate earlier this year, meaning local activists will have to quickly vote for a replacement.

Mr Swinney said he was “very sorry” to hear of Mr Stewart’s decision, describing him as a “great friend and ally”.

In his letter, Mr Stewart said: “As you know, prior to recess, I was off work for four weeks with an illness that I found very hard to shift and, while I am feeling much better, I am still not 100% physically fit.

“I realise that the forthcoming election campaign is vital for the SNP and for the cause of independence and I feel that I may not be able to give the full commitment that a candidate needs to give.

“Therefore, I have decided not stand for Holyrood in 2026 to ensure that Aberdeen Central can select an SNP candidate that can be fully focused on retaining and representing this fabulous constituency.”

The MSP said he was “so very honoured and humbled” to have represented the city for almost 30 years, as well as his time as a councillor before being elected to Holyrood.

He concluded: “You can be assured that my efforts for Aberdeen, the SNP and the independence cause will continue and that I will give my all over the coming months.

“I am sure that you know that you will always have my full support as our First Minister, SNP leader and as a friend.”

In a post on X, Mr Swinney said: “I am very sorry to hear @KevinStewartSNP has decided not to seek re-election @ScotParl.

“He is a great friend and ally and I value enormously his contribution but he must put his health first. He has my warmest good wishes.”

Mr Stewart joins a long list of SNP politicians standing down ahead of the next election, including Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, who announced her decision last month, citing family concerns.