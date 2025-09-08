Online Safety Act to be tightened on self-harm exposure

Technology platforms are to be compelled by law to proactively find and stop content promoting self-harm to adults as well as children, in a bid to boost online safety.

The change to strengthen the Online Safety Act will make clear to social media companies that it is not optional as to whether to take quick action on protecting users from “toxic material”, the new Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said.

She said such content is so harmful that it can be “the difference between life and death”.

The change – legally requiring tech firms to prevent such content from appearing in the first place, rather than simply reacting to it – is expected to come into effect this autumn and will mean that encouraging or assisting serious self-harm will be treated as a priority offence.

The Molly Rose Foundation – set up by bereaved father Ian Russell after his 14-year-old daughter Molly took her own life, having viewed harmful content on social media – welcomed the strengthening of the Act.

Andy Burrows, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Coercing and grooming young people to harm themselves is now at the frontline of self-harm risks online and presents a growing and sadistic threat to children.

“Molly Rose Foundation has long called for self-harm offences to be considered a priority harm under the Online Safety Act, so we strongly welcome the Government’s action in the face of this rapidly increasing threat.

“Ofcom must now act swiftly and robustly to better respond to the threat of online self-harm offences otherwise the most vulnerable children will continue to be exposed to truly despicable yet preventable harm.”

Echoing this, the Samaritans said communications regulator Ofcom must “use their powers to hold platforms to account so we can save more lives lost to suicide”.

Ms Kendall said: “This Government is determined to keep people safe online. Vile content that promotes self-harm continues to be pushed on social media and can mean potentially heart-wrenching consequences for families across the country.

“Our enhanced protections will make clear to social media companies that taking immediate steps to keep users safe from toxic material that could be the difference between life and death is not an option, but the law.”