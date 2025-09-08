Neighbour smelt gas weeks before fatal Morriston house explosion, inquest hears

The next door neighbour of a man who died in a large house explosion smelt gas in the weeks before, an inquest heard.

Brian Davies, 68, was killed in the incident on March 13 2023 when his home on Clydach Road, Morriston, Swansea, was destroyed in the blast sending debris across the road and nearby streets.

CCTV footage from a nearby house was played which showed postman Jonathan Roberts driving up Clydach Road when the blast covered his van in debris.

Brian Davies’s home was destroyed in the blast on Clydach Road, Morriston, Swansea in March 2023 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Claire Bennett, who lived next door to Mr Davies, was injured in the explosion and had to be rescued from her home.

She told an inquest in Swansea that she had been smelling gas at the rear of her property for the previous few weeks, which she attributed to maintenance work being carried out at a nearby house.

On the day of the explosion, she had taken her daughter to school and was sitting in her lounge when she heard a loud bang.

“There was a massive bang, and I immediately thought a car had hit the front corner of the house,” she told the hearing.

“Things went dark and I lost a couple of seconds and came to. The house was filled with debris and the ceiling and walls had fallen in.

“I remember a gentleman’s voice saying to me, ‘It’s okay’. I just remember he was pulling loads of debris off me to get me off the sofa.

“Brian’s house was completely destroyed and at first they didn’t know there was a house there.”

She said before the incident she had been smelling gas at the rear of her home.

“For about a fortnight I would go out through the side gate and there was a smell of gas – really strong in the road,” she said.

“At the time the house opposite the close was having work done and I just thought the smell was them doing work.”

The inquest is taking place at the Guildhall in Swansea (Rod Minchin/PA)

Ms Bennett said her home was destroyed in the explosion and she had lost many of her possessions and was now undergoing counselling for PTSD.

“For about a year-and-a-half from the moment I open my eyes in the morning until I go to bed at night, I thought I was going to die,” she added.

“Things are triggering, like the dark and noises.”

At the beginning of the inquest Aled Wyn Gruffydd, senior coroner for Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, told the jury they would hear evidence of how Mr Davies died in the explosion “as well as the circumstances of that explosion”.

The inquest heard the grandfather-of-three, who worked in the construction industry, had rented the one-bedroom end of terrace property for about four years before his death.

Wales and West Utilities, which maintains the gas network across Wales and the south-west of England, is represented during the inquest, and the Health and Safety Executive is also in attendance.

The inquest, which is due to last a week at Swansea Guildhall, continues.