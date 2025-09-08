Man to appear in court charged with murder of ‘relation’ in Worthing

A man has been charged with murder following the death of another man in West Sussex, police have said.

Officers were called to Lindum Road in Worthing just after 4pm on September 3 to reports that a man had suffered serious injuries.

Jack Mitten, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene and his family are now being supported by specialist officers, Sussex police said.

Taylor Mitten, 22, was arrested last Friday and has now been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on September 8.

It is understood that the two men are related, but the nature of that relationship has not yet been confirmed.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: “Jack’s family will continue to receive the full support of Sussex Police as they come to terms with this heartbreaking loss.

“They have requested the opportunity to grieve in privacy, and we would strongly encourage the media and members of the public to be respectful of this request.

“The investigation has now moved into a new phase, as we prepare for court proceedings, and I would like to thank the public for their patience and support in the days since this tragic incident.”