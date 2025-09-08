Man denies murdering Saudi student who was stabbed in Cambridge

A 21-year-old man has denied murdering a Saudi Arabian student who was stabbed to death while on a 10-week placement studying English in Cambridge.

Mohammed Algasim, 20, who was described as “pure of heart”, died in Mill Park, a street near the city’s main train station, after he was injured late on August 1.

Chas Corrigan, of Holbrook Road, Cambridge, appeared at the city’s crown court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Floral tributes left outside a building in Mill Park (Sam Russell/PA)

Peter Corrigan, 50, of Vinter Terrace in Cambridge, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender during the same hearing.

He will be sentenced after the murder trial has finished, the court was told.

Prosecutor Gavin Burrell told the court during a previous hearing that Mr Algasim was slashed in the neck and bled out at the scene.

Judge Mark Bishop remanded both defendants into custody, while a two-week trial has been fixed for February 2 next year at the same court.

A message among floral tributes left near Cambridge train station (Sam Russell/PA)

In a statement issued through police, Mr Algasim’s family said he was a “young man brimming with enthusiasm, brimming with chivalry and courage”.

They added: “He was cheerful, chivalrous, pure of heart, quick to give, and passionate about others.”

EF International Language Campuses Cambridge, a private school offering English language courses to overseas students, previously said it was “deeply saddened” to confirm one of its adult students had died.

After Mr Algasim’s death, floral tributes were left on the pavement in Mill Park, including a note which said “may your soul be at peace” with heart shapes drawn on it.