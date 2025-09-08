Man charged with murder of woman found dead in north London

A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 39-year-old woman who was found dead in north London last month.

Simon Levy, of Beaufoy Road, Tottenham, was charged on Sunday with murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, intentional strangulation and two counts of rape, the Metropolitan Police said.

The charges relate to the death of Sheryl Wilkins, 39, who was found unresponsive in High Road, Tottenham, in August, and a second victim who cannot be named at this stage due to the nature of the offences, the force said.

The victims’ families were receiving support from specially trained officers.

Ms Wilkins was found unresponsive at around 7.30am on August 24. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation began following an inconclusive post-mortem examination result.

Levy will appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said its investigation was continuing and asked anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting 1721/24AUG, or anonymously at Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.