Heathrow terminal evacuated after ‘possible hazardous materials incident’

A terminal at Heathrow Airport has been evacuated as firefighters respond to a “possible hazardous materials incident”, the London Fire Brigade has said.

In a post on X, the airport advised passengers not to travel to Terminal 4 as emergency services responded to an incident on Monday evening.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters are responding to a possible hazardous materials incident at Heathrow Airport.

“Specialist crews have been deployed to carry out an assessment of the scene, and Terminal 4 has been evacuated as a precaution while firefighters respond.

“The brigade was first called about the incident at 1701, and crews from Feltham, Heathrow, Wembley and surrounding fire stations have been sent to the scene.”

The airport said in a statement on X: “Terminal 4 check-in has been closed and evacuated while emergency services respond to an incident.

“Please do not travel to Terminal 4, colleagues are supporting passengers on site.

“We will provide further information as soon as we can, all other terminals are operating as normal.”

On X, National Rail Enquiries said trains were unable to call at Heathrow Terminal 4 because of the incident.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she was monitoring updates from those at the scene and the airport.

According to the airport’s website, flights from the affected terminal are still scheduled to depart on time, with only one delay to a Saudia airline flight to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia currently expected.

Footage posted on social media showed passengers with their luggage waiting outside the airport, with some wrapped in foil blankets.

London’s Heathrow is the UK’s busiest airport.