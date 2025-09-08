Boy, 17, stabbed nine times in fatal London group attack, court told

A 17-year-old died after he was stabbed nine times in an alleged attack by a group of teenagers on a busy London road, a court has heard.

A 15-year-old boy appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday charged with murdering Yeray Sanchez-Morales, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon following the incident in Old Kent Road, Southwark.

A 16-year-old and two 17-year olds have also been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm, the Metropolitan Police said, adding that the 16-year-old has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon too.

The court heard that more young men may be charged in relation to the alleged attack and that some defendants would require Spanish interpreters.

Judge Rebecca Trowler KC said the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, would remain in custody and that this was partly “given the nature and seriousness of the allegations he faces, the apparent strength of the evidence including in the CCTV footage of the incident during which (he) is seen to use a machete to stab one of the victims, and given that on view of the evidence there is an inference to be drawn that he also stabbed the deceased”.

She added: “There is a reason to believe that many of those present at the time of the incident are both young and also known to (the defendant).”

Police were called to the scene at 10.47pm on August 27 and two 17-year-olds were taken to hospital.

Yeray died on September 3 and the second alleged victim has since been discharged, the police said.

Prosecutor Alistair Richardson said post-mortem examinations showed the deceased suffered nine stab wounds.

The defendant, said to be of previous good character, appeared via videolink from HMP Feltham wearing a grey T-shirt and spoke only to confirm his name and that he could hear the judge.

He is due to appear at the same court on November 25 to enter pleas.