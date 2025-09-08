Boy, 16, accused of attempted murder over ‘arson attack’ on Indian restaurant

A teenage boy has appeared in court accused of attempted murder over an alleged arson attack at an Indian restaurant in east London.

Staff and customers were inside Indian Aroma in Woodford Avenue, Gants Hill, at around 9pm on August 22 when three masked males walked in the entrance, prosecutors said.

Petrol was allegedly poured around the premises before it was engulfed in flames, Croydon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police charged the 16-year-old boy, from Southwark, with six counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

Prosecutor Suleman Hussain said a woman was left with 58 burns covering her upper torso, chest, both arms and face, while a man was left in a coma having suffered 53 burns and life-changing injuries.

Another woman has severe burns to her arms and face and suffered difficulties with smoke and heat.

One man was left with non-life-threatening but potentially life-changing injuries, a woman sustained non-life-threatening burns to her arms and face and another male was taken to A&E, Mr Hussain said.

Part of the ground floor was damaged by fire, and crews rescued five people from the restaurant. Nine others got out beforehand, London Fire Brigade said.

One witness described the blaze as “like a scene from Halloween”.

The defendant was remanded to youth detention accommodation to next appear at the Old Bailey on October 6.