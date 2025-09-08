BBC chiefs to face questions on Gaza, Glastonbury and Gregg Wallace

BBC director-general Tim Davie will face questions from MPs on its Gaza documentary, Glastonbury coverage and Gregg Wallace investigation on Tuesday.

Mr Davie will be joined by BBC chairman Samir Shah to face questions from the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on a number of scandals.

The two will be asked about the internal review of Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone, which concluded in July that the documentary breached editorial guidelines on accuracy, by failing to disclose information about the child narrator’s father’s position within the Hamas-run government.

Bob Vylan performing at Glastonbury in June (Yui Mok/PA)

MPs will also ask the BBC chiefs about the corporation’s coverage of Glastonbury.

The BBC has faced strong criticism for continuing to livestream the performance of punk rap duo Bob Vylan, as they led chants of “Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)”.

Irish rap trio Kneecap appeared on the same stage directly after Bob Vylan and led the Glastonbury audience in “Free Palestine” chants but were not streamed live.

There will also be questions on how it dealt with complaints and allegations about former MasterChef presenter Wallace, who was sacked following a series of misconduct allegations relating to his time on the show.