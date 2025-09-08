Baroness Casey ‘keen to crack on’ after first cross-party social care talks

The leader of a commission into the future of social care in England is keen to “crack on” with improvements in the sector, one of those who attended the first cross-party meeting into its work said.

Conservative shadow health and social care secretary Stuart Andrew made the comments as Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting thanked those who were present for “putting politics aside to find a way forward”.

They were joined by representatives from the Liberal Democrats, Green and Reform UK parties at the meeting on Monday with Baroness Louise Casey.

The Casey Commission launched earlier this year and will set out a plan for implementing Labour’s promised so-called national care service.

The first phase is expected to report in 2026, although recommendations from the initial probe will be implemented in phases over the course of 10 years.

Social care leaders have raised concerns over the potential timeline of 2036 for some reforms to be introduced.

The second phase of the commission, setting out longer-term reforms, is due to report by 2028.

Amid concerns around the expected timeline for reforms, Mr Andrew told the PA news agency Baroness Casey had given the impression she is “keen to crack on – she’s as impatient for change as everybody else”.

He described Monday’s gathering as “constructive” and a “good initial meeting” and said the timeline does not stop recommendations coming earlier if they are ready.

Analysis published by the Health Foundation think tank earlier this year suggested a minimum of £3.4 billion will be required to meet the growing need for social care by 2028/29 to avoid a further deterioration in the sector.

The sector has long struggled with low pay, staffing shortages and high costs which sometimes see people having to sell their homes to afford the care they need.

Local councils have also complained of constrained finances, with a report in July suggesting recent overspend by councils in England on their adult social care budgets was the highest in a decade.

The annual report from the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) warned that thanks to the current state of the sector – which campaigners have long argued has not been prioritised or had adequate investment – the Government’s aim to shift more care into the community could be undermined.

Monday’s meeting was the first cross-party discussion Baroness Casey has chaired with representatives all of the main parties present, although she is understood to have been meeting both providers and recipients of care since launching her commission.

She said: “I was delighted to bring together representatives from political parties today to discuss our shared commitment to reforming adult social care.

“I look forward to continuing to work with party representatives throughout the Independent Commission as we endeavour to shape a social care system that is fit for the future.”

Mr Streeting thanked attendees for “putting politics aside to find a way forward”.

He said: “We’ve hit the ground running on social care and are delivering on our Plan for Change by legislating for the first-ever Fair Pay Agreement for care workers, boosting unpaid carers’ allowance by £2,000, and investing £172 million in the Disabled Facilities Grant to fund 15,000 home adaptations.

“But there’s still a long way to go to guarantee dignified care for all.

“Our ageing society demands fundamental reform in social care which is why the Prime Minister appointed Baroness Louise Casey to lead an independent commission on adult social care and build consensus for a new National Care Service fit for the 21st century.

“I thank Baroness Casey for arranging today’s meeting, and to cross-party representatives for putting politics aside to find a way forward.

“I am determined that this government will build a National Care Service worthy of the name.”