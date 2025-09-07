Starmer joins King at Scottish church after bruising week in politics

Sir Keir Starmer has joined the King at church in Scotland following a torrid week that has left his leadership under mounting pressure.

The Prime Minister and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer were pictured arriving at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral on Sunday morning, where they attended the regular service alongside Charles and other royal guests.

Prayers were said for the Duchess of Kent and to mark the third anniversary of the King’s Accession, with elements of dress reflecting the period of royal mourning.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and wife Lady Victoria Starmer arrive to attend a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral (Aaron Chown/PA)

The sermon was delivered by the Right Reverend Rosie Frew, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

It comes at the end of a bruising few days for Sir Keir, which saw the shock resignation of his deputy Angela Rayner, deepening rifts within Labour before the party’s annual conference, and dire polling suggesting Nigel Farage’s Reform UK could inflict a heavy defeat at a general election.