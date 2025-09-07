Six arrested after protest outside Manchester hotel

Six people have been arrested and a dispersal order is in place after a protest outside a hotel in Manchester.

A Section 34 dispersal order has been authorised, following a number of arrests at a protest outside the hotel on Wilmslow Road, Greater Manchester Police said.

There will be an increase in police presence around the wider area, with officers patrolling around nearby streets.

Officers will have the power to instruct and advise anyone who is causing, or likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to leave an area immediately, the force said.

The order will remain in place until midnight on Sunday.

As of Sunday at 5.30pm, six arrests have been made, which includes two arrests on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences, one on suspicion of theft of police equipment, one on suspicion of assault and one on suspicion of indecent exposure.

One further arrest has taken place inside the hotel, and relates to a man being arrested on suspicion of outraging public indecency, the force added.

All suspects remain in custody for questioning and inquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Trevor Eaton said: “This dispersal order has been put in place to prevent offences from occurring and give police the powers to move people on from the area.

“We will always respect the right to peacefully protest, while making sure to take the appropriate action to ensure that those who live, work, or visit here can feel safe to go about their daily business.”

Anyone with any information regarding the incidents is asked to contact police via 101 or gmp.police.uk, quoting log 1185 of 07/09/25.