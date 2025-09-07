Kyle to fly from US to China ahead of Trump state visit

Peter Kyle will seek to pave the way for US President Donald Trump’s state visit with talks on a US-UK technology partnership as he visits Washington this week, before flying directly to China.

The newly appointed Business Secretary will meet White House tech adviser Michael Kratsios and AI adviser Sriram Krishnan in his first major engagement after Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet reshuffle.

His engagement with officials from the world’s two largest economies and long-time rivals is a sign the Government will seek to press ahead with a pragmatic approach to trade as it searches for economic growth.

A trade deal between London and Washington was agreed earlier this year, with the Government saying at the time the agreement opened a path to “a future UK-US technology partnership”, as well as a digital trade deal subject to further negotiation.

Britain is also looking to co-operate with Beijing in some non-sensitive areas as part of efforts to boost the UK’s stuttering economy, though the Government insists it will challenge China where necessary.

Mr Kyle said: “My first visit to Washington as Business Secretary is key to strengthening our special relationship as we face global challenges together and building momentum on our tech partnership and trade deal ahead of the historic state visit.”

It comes after Mr Kyle, the former technology secretary, told business chiefs he wanted to be “relentless” in the pursuit for growth in a video meeting on his first full day in the job.

On a call with more than 100 chief executives, entrepreneurs and trade unions, he said: “This Government’s number one mission is economic growth. We need to crack on and do it.

“We must double down, while being creative and unrelenting in pursuit of our goal.”

Mr Kyle will be in Washington for a day of meetings before flying directly to China. Mr Trump’s state visit will take place on September 17.