Connecting cable ‘had given way’ before Lisbon funicular crash, report says

The Lisbon funicular crash which killed three Britons and 13 others was likely caused by an issue with a cable connecting the streetcar’s two cabins, Portuguese authorities said.

A further 21 people were injured, including five seriously, when the popular tourist attraction derailed in the centre of the Portuguese city on Wednesday night.

Theatre director Kayleigh Smith and her partner Will Nelson, a lecturer at Manchester’s Arden School of Theatre, have been named as two of the three Britons who died in the incident, with a third victim yet to be named.

Also among the dead were five Portuguese nationals, two Canadians, two South Koreans, one American, one French, one Swiss and one Ukrainian.

Undated handout photo issued by Cheshire Constabulary of Kayleigh Smith and her partner Will Nelson (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

Portugal’s Office for Air and Rail Accident Investigations on Saturday released its first investigative report into the crash.

According to the report, the cabins had travelled “not more than about six meters” when they “suddenly lost the balancing force provided by the cable connecting them”.

The report states: “Cabin No. 2 suddenly reversed, its movement halting approximately 10 meters beyond due to its partial excursion past the end of the track and the burial of the underside of the trambolho (trolley) at the end of the cable trench.

“Cabin No. 1, at the top of Calcada da Gloria, continued its downward movement, increasing its speed.

“The cabin’s brakeman immediately applied the pneumatic brake and the hand brake to try to halt the movement. These actions had no effect in stopping or reducing the cabin’s speed, and it continued accelerating down the slope.”

The report added an examination of the wreckage showed “the connecting cable had given way” at the attachment point to the cabin at the top of the hill.

A preliminary and final report are expected to be published later.

Meanwhile, the family of the British couple that died said they are “heartbroken” in a tribute.

In a statement issued by Cheshire Police, Ms Smith’s family said: “Kayleigh was loved by family and friends for her wit and humour, her kind and caring nature came to the fore in her work as a funeral operative.

“She was also a talented theatre director and had just completed a master’s degree. They both leave family and friends heartbroken.”

Mr Nelson’s younger brother said: “Words cannot begin to describe how our family and friends are feeling right now but here is the best attempt.

“This week, due to a tragic accident in Lisbon, Portugal, we lost Will Nelson, who was not just my big brother but everyone’s.

“He was always kind, selfless, and protective and the world does not feel right or normal without him. He was and has always been my hero, and we will miss you always.

“Love you, rest in peace you legend.”

A No 10 spokesman said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is “deeply saddened” that three British nationals died.

Police officers inspect the site where a tourist streetcar derailed and crashed in Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP)

“His thoughts are with their families and those affected by this terrible incident,” he said.

“We stand united with Portugal during this difficult time.”

The Foreign Office said it is supporting the families of three British nationals who died in the incident.

The Gloria funicular, which is 140 years old, was packed with passengers when it came off the rails.

Portugal’s prime minister, Luis Montenegro, described the incident as “one of the biggest tragedies of our recent past”.

Funiculars are a type of railway system that transport people up and down steep slopes.

The Gloria funicular features two separate yellow carriages which travel between Restauradores Square in central Lisbon and the Bairro Alto area, with journeys taking three minutes.

It is electrified and uses steel cables.

The derailment resulted in one of the carriages crashing into a building at a bend in a road.