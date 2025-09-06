William hugs Wales player after Women’s Rugby World Cup game defeat

The Prince of Wales hugged a member of the Welsh rugby team after their defeat to Fiji in the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

William and Kate attended different Women’s Rugby World Cup games on Saturday afternoon.

The prince is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) while the princess holds a similar position with the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

William attended the match between Wales and Fiji at the Sandy Park stadium in Exeter earlier on Saturday afternoon, while Kate was later at the match between England and Australia at the Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium.

The Prince of Wales, centre, at the Women’s Rugby World Cup match at Sandy Park, Exeter (Ben Birchall/PA)

Wales lost 28-25 to Fiji at Exeter’s Sandy Park.

Pictures were shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram showing William meeting players, shaking hands and hugging one.

The online post was captioned: “Commiserations to @welshrugbyunion. You fought hard and made the nation proud.”

Meanwhile, Kate was pictured smiling, clapping and waving to people from the stands with her new lighter locks tied in a half-up hairstyle.

Before the game, a picture of the princess in the stands was posted on the couple’s Instagram story, with the message: “Cheering on @redrosesrugby against Australia in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Brighton.”

England Women won their match against Australia 47-7.