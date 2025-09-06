William and Kate to attend different Women’s Rugby World Cup games on Saturday

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to attend different Women’s Rugby World Cup games on Saturday afternoon.

William will attend the match between Wales and Fiji at the Sandy Park stadium in Exeter, while Kate will head to the match between England and Australia at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium.

The prince is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) while the princess holds a similar position with the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

On Friday, William and Kate paid a personal tribute to the Duchess of Kent, who died on Thursday.

The royal family are in mourning for Katharine, the wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, who died peacefully at home, surrounded by her close family, late on Thursday night.

Union flags were lowered to half-mast at Buckingham Palace and at royal residences around the country where the monarch is not in residence as a mark of respect.

A formal framed notice announcing the duchess’s death was placed on the railings of the palace shortly after midday on Friday, and the King has approved a period of Royal Mourning until and including the day of the duchess’s funeral, with the date to be announced in due course.