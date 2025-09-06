William and Kate attend different Women’s Rugby World Cup games

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended different Women’s Rugby World Cup games on Saturday afternoon.

William attended the match between Wales and Fiji at the Sandy Park stadium in Exeter earlier on Saturday afternoon, while Kate was later at the match between England and Australia at the Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium.

The prince is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) while the princess holds a similar position with the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

The Prince of Wales, centre, at the Women’s Rugby World Cup match at Sandy Park, Exeter (Ben Birchall/PA)

On Friday, William and Kate paid a personal tribute to the Duchess of Kent, who died on Thursday.

The royal family are in mourning for the duchess, the wife of the late Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent, who died peacefully at home, surrounded by her close family, late on Thursday.

Union flags were lowered to half-mast at Buckingham Palace and at royal residences around the country where the monarch is not in residence as a mark of respect.

A formal, framed notice announcing the duchess’s death was placed on the railings of the palace shortly after midday on Friday, and the King has approved a period of royal mourning until, and including, the day of the duchess’s funeral, which will be September 16.