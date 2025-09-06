Smiles from Charles and Camilla as royal couple visit Braemar Gathering

There were smiles from the King and Queen as the royal couple were guests of honour at the annual Braemar Gathering Highland Games.

King Charles donned a kilt for the annual event, while Queen Camilla wore a blue coat with a tartan collar.

Saturday’s Games were the third that the King has attended as monarch, although he frequently attended while he was the Duke of Rothesay.

The reigning monarch has attended at the annual event since 1848 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Held close to the Royal Highland residence, Balmoral, the Braemar Gathering takes place every year on the first Saturday in September.

The popular event has been running in its present form since 1832 and has been attended regularly by the reigning monarch and other members of the royal family since 1848.

It features a host of traditional Highland Games contests, including tug-of-war and the caber toss, along with performances from pipe bands and Highland dancers.