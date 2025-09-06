Public banned from Commons chamber amid hidden phone probe

Members of the public have been temporarily banned from entering the Commons chamber after a hidden phone was found during a security sweep shortly before Prime Minister’s Questions.

Tourists and visitors will be unable to walk among the green benches “until further notice” while an investigation takes place, parliamentary authorities have said.

The ban also applies to the House of Lords chamber, but other areas of Parliament will remain open.

It comes after a mobile phone was discovered in the lower chamber, with media reports suggesting the device had been planted to play sex noises as a prank during PMQs.

Scotland Yard has launched a probe and said it believes the phone was “purposely” placed there “with the aim of causing disruption to business in the House”.

The Times reported that the phone had been hidden near the front bench to broadcast adult content in the middle of Sir Keir Starmer’s weekly showdown with Kemi Badenoch.

A UK Parliament spokesperson said: “While investigations continue, we have decided to temporarily limit full public tours in both Chambers from Saturday September 6, until further notice.

“Public access to the rest of Parliament is unaffected and remains open as usual.

“We have robust and proactive security measures in place in Parliament and the safety and security of everyone who works or visits here remains our top priority.”