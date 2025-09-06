New deal could see Red Arrows jets built in Scotland

A new deal means that Scotland is a “strong contender” to build the next generation of Red Arrows planes

British aircraft manufacturer Aeralis and Glasgow Prestwick International Airport have now signed a strategic agreement, formalising their joint approach to the building of new aircraft in Ayrshire.

That deal, signed on Saturday during the Ayrshire Festival of Flight, could see new planes for the Red Arrows – the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force – built in Scotland.

The Red Arrows currently fly in Hawk T1 jets that are due to be retired in 2030 – and Aeralis is reportedly the only firm in the UK designing and building a manned light jet aircraft, which could act as a replacement.

The existing Red Arrows planes are due to be retired at the end of the decade (Joe Giddens/PA)

Under the plans, the parts for the new aircraft would be designed and manufactured at the company’s sites across the UK, before being assembled at Prestwick.

Aeralis CEO Tristan Crawford said: ‘Today’s agreement means that Scotland is a strong contender to build the next generation of aircraft for the Red Arrows here at Prestwick.”

He added: “Imagine the inspiration of aircraft proudly assembled in Ayrshire thrilling crowds at a future International Ayr Show.”

Mr Crawford said the agreement “builds on Prestwick’s strong aviation legacy”, as well as “excellent” local aerospace manufacturing resources.

And he stated: “It provides Aeralis with tremendous operating capability for building, testing and industrialising new aircraft for the UK, Europe and the world.”

As part of the deal, Aeralis and Prestwick Airport – which was bought by the Scottish Government back in 2013 – will work together to identify and review site facilities.

Both organisations will also work with local aerospace companies and develop training and course design opportunities with Ayrshire College.

Prestwick Airport CEO Ian Forgie said: “This agreement with Aeralis is the foundation stone that will return Scotland to its deserved place as a first-tier aviation nation.

“We remain tremendously excited about the opportunities it brings to generate jobs, apprenticeships, investment and innovation.”

Alan Gemmell, the MP for Central Ayrshire, meanwhile said the deal “could lead to hundreds of well-paying jobs here in Ayrshire – with potential for hundreds more”.

He stated: “The commitment to Prestwick is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a British-designed, British-built jet to be assembled right here.

“If chosen by the Ministry of Defence, Aeralis’ jet would mean our iconic Red Arrows – a global symbol of all that’s great about our country – would be both British and Scottish.”