Man arrested and dispersal order put in place in Epping

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and a dispersal order is in place in Epping after a flare was lit amid anti-social scenes in the town, police said.

According to Essex Police, the dispersal order covers the entirety of the city centre and surrounding areas, including Coopersale, Ivy Chimneys and Steward’s Green.

The order will be in place until 6am.

Police said the man who was arrested remains in custody.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said in a statement: “We’ll continue to have a significant policing presence in the area this evening and our officers will be back on patrol over the weekend.

“Lighting flares in public spaces poses a clear and real risk to anyone nearby.

“They cannot be used to damage property or harass others, and anyone we identify in connection with those used tonight will be subject to arrest.”

Epping has been the site of repeated scenes of disorder in recent weeks, with multiple demonstrations outside the Bell Hotel in the town after an asylum seeker was charged with the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charges and his trial began last week.

Essex Police said it has made 32 arrests in connection with incidents of disorder, with 21 people being charged.