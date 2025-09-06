Family of couple killed in Lisbon crash say they are ‘heartbroken’

The family of a British couple killed in the Lisbon funicular crash have said they are “heartbroken” in a tribute.

Theatre director Kayleigh Smith and her partner, Will Nelson, a lecturer at Manchester’s Arden School of Theatre, were named as two of the three Britons who died after the popular tourist attraction derailed in the centre of the Portuguese city on Wednesday night.

The third British victim has yet to be named.

In a statement issued by Cheshire Police, Ms Smith’s family said: “Kayleigh was loved by family and friends for her wit and humour, her kind and caring nature came to the fore in her work as a funeral operative.

“She was also a talented theatre director and had just completed a master’s degree. They both leave family and friends heartbroken.”

Police officers inspect the site where a tourist streetcar derailed and crashed in Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP)

Mr Nelson’s younger brother said: “Words cannot begin to describe how our family and friends are feeling right now but here is the best attempt.

“This week, due to a tragic accident in Lisbon, Portugal, we lost Will Nelson, who was not just my big brother but everyone’s.

“He was always kind, selfless, and protective and the world does not feel right or normal without him. He was and has always been my hero, and we will miss you always.

“Love you, rest in peace you legend.”

A total of 16 people died in the crash. Also among the dead were five Portuguese nationals, two Canadians, two South Koreans, one American, one French, one Swiss and one Ukrainian.

A further 21 people were injured, including five seriously.

A No 10 spokesman said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is “deeply saddened” that three British nationals died.

“His thoughts are with their families and those affected by this terrible incident,” he said.

“We stand united with Portugal during this difficult time.”

The Foreign Office said it is supporting the families of three British nationals who died in the incident.

The Gloria funicular, which is 140 years old, was packed with passengers when it came off the rails.

Portugal’s prime minister, Luis Montenegro, described the incident as “one of the biggest tragedies of our recent past”.

Funiculars are a type of railway system that transport people up and down steep slopes.

The Gloria funicular features two separate yellow carriages which travel between Restauradores Square in central Lisbon and the Bairro Alto area, with journeys taking three minutes.

It is electrified and uses steel cables.

The derailment resulted in one of the carriages crashing into a building at a bend in a road.