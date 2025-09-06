Call on workers to refuse to use Israeli goods at pro-Palestine rally in Belfast

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have marched through Belfast city centre to oppose businesses deemed in support of Israel or its military operation in Gaza.

The protest wove its way through the city centre disrupting traffic and shoppers out on Saturday afternoon.

Organisers of the march led chants outside Starbucks, Barclays, Axa and Leonardo Hotels buildings accusing them of supporting genocide.

During speeches at the end of the protest, held outside the BBC Northern Ireland offices, workers were urged to refuse to use Israeli products from September 18 and to boycott products by Teva, an Israeli pharma multinational.

Crowds of pro-Palestine protesters march through Belfast city centre (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)

Although some protesters made subtle reference to Palestine Action, there was no major reference to the group deemed a proscribed organisation by the UK Government.

Three women were seen wearing three t-shirts bearing the separate words “I Support”, “Palestine” and “Action”.

Meanwhile, at a demonstration in central London, tensions flared as some elderly people were arrested for sitting behind placards that said “I support Palestine Action”.

A pro-Palestine demonstration was also held in Dublin, with crowds marching from the US embassy to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Other protests were also held in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford, Carlow and Navan, organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC).