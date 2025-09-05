Sir Keir Starmer makes major Cabinet reshuffle after Rayner quits over tax row

Sir Keir Starmer has completed a reshuffle of his senior ministers after Angela Rayner resigned from the Government for breaching the ministerial code.

Ms Rayner quit as deputy prime minister, housing secretary and deputy leader of the Labour party following an official probe into her admission she did not pay enough stamp duty on a seaside home she bought earlier this year.

The Prime Minister instigated a major shake-up of his top team in order to reclaim the narrative following Ms Rayner’s exit.

David Lammy was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and moved into a new role as Justice Secretary, after serving as Britain’s top diplomat, the Foreign Secretary, over the last year.

Shabana Mahmood, formerly the justice secretary, is the new Home Secretary, while Yvette Cooper has moved from her brief at the Home Office to take over Mr Lammy’s former job as Foreign Secretary.

With Rachel Reeves remaining in post as Chancellor, the appointment of Ms Mahmood and Ms Cooper to their new roles mean that for the first time in history the three so-called “great offices of state” are all filled by women.

Elsewhere, Pat McFadden, formerly a senior Cabinet Office minister, is set to take over a new “super ministry” comprised of the Department for Work and Pensions and the skills remit of the Department for Education.

Steve Reed has taken over Ms Rayner’s brief as Housing Secretary, leaving behind his role as environment secretary.

Darren Jones, a Labour rising star who was only days ago appointed to the new position of the chief secretary to the Prime Minister, also takes over Mr McFadden’s old Cabinet Office job: the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Sources within Downing Street suggested the Government had been refreshed and reinvigorated by the reshuffle, and would focus on making people feel better off, protecting the UK’s borders, and reforming and renewing public services.

The Government has been given a new “sense of purpose” by the shake-up, a Government source said.