Sir Ian Rankin among writers shortlisted for 2025 McIlvanney prize

The shortlist for the 2025 McIlvanney Prize has been announced, with Sir Ian Rankin and Tariq Ashkanani among the writers in the running for the crime writing accolade.

Previous winners Callum McSorley, Denise Mina and Liam McIlvanney also make the shortlist, with the winner due to be announced as part of the Bloody Scotland festival in Stirling on September 12.

The prize recognises excellence in Scottish crime writing and is named in memory of Liam McIlvanney’s father, William, often described as the godfather of Tartan Noir.

It will be judged by a panel made up of BBC Radio Scotland presenter Nicola Meighan, arts journalist Arusa Qureshi, and crime reviewer Gordon Mcghie.

The panel whittled down a longlist of 13 titles to arrive at the final shortlist of five books.

Crime writing legend Sir Ian Rankin is in the running for his book Midnight And Blue, of which the panel said: “With an established series it takes something special to make one title stand out – Midnight And Blue shone.”

Callum McSorley, who scooped the prize in 2023, is up for his novel Paperboy, which the panel praised as “a novel dripping with wicked black humour and a real sense of place”.

Meanwhile, 2017 winner Denise Mina was selected for her book The Good Liar, about which the judges said: “Packs a punch with its prologue. A fascinating study of a flawed protagonist and insights into the science of blood spatter”.

The winner will be announced on the opening night of the Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival in Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Liam McIlvanney, who took home the prize in 2018, is in the running with his novel The Good Father, which the panel hailed as “a captivating story … McIlvanney’s slow pacing keeps you hooked”.

The shortlist is rounded off with The Midnight King, by Tariq Ashkanani, who previously won the Bloody Scotland Debut Prize with Welcome To Cooper in 2022.

The panel said of The Midnight King: “When we speak about thrillers being page turners, (this) should be used an example of how it should be done.”

The organisers also described the shortlist as a “David & Goliath moment in terms of publishers”.

Tariq Ashkanani, Callum McSorley and Liam McIlvanney are issued by independent publishing houses Pushkin Press, Viper (Profile) and Bonnier respectively, whereas the others are published by household names PRH and Hachette.

The winner of the prize will be announced on the opening night of the Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival in Stirling on September 12, with the ceremony taking place at 6pm in the ballroom of The Golden Lion.

Kirsty Nicholson, design and marketing manager at the awards sponsor Glencairn Crystal, said: “Now in our sixth year of sponsoring these prestigious awards with the Glencairn Glass … we continue to be incredibly impressed by the outstanding calibre of authors who take part.

“The remarkable creativity and talent showcased in the McIlvanney Award never fails to inspire us – congratulations and good luck to all the finalists.”