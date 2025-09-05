‘She’s let us all down’ – voters react in Rayner constituency

There was little sympathy for Angela Rayner from voters in her constituency of Ashton-under-Lyne as news broke of the deputy prime minister’s resignation.

The MP left Government after Sir Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser found she had breached the ministerial code over her underpayment of stamp duty on a seaside flat.

Locals spoken to by the PA news agency said while they were proud Ms Rayner was a “local girl done good”, they were unanimous in criticising their MP.

Outgoing deputy prime minister Angela Rayner arrives in Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)

The constituency has been held by Labour since 1935.

Multiple residents said while they voted Labour in past elections they intended to switch to Reform UK next time.

Doug Calvert, a retired engineer from the area, said: “I think she probably should’ve resigned if she’s fiddled the taxpayer.

“I don’t think her background has got anything to do with it.

“She was pretty critical of the Tories when they were doing the same sort of thing, so it smacks of hypocrisy if she had not resigned herself.”

Shirley Wyle, a retired council worker from Ashton-Under-Lyne said: “I have mixed feelings. I know she’s a working-class woman but she was probably trying to save money and she’s been very silly.

“And I don’t recall her doing anything for Ashton. I’ve never seen her. The local council is a shambles.

“We are Labour voters but I don’t know what Labour think they are doing.”

Another local voter who did not want to be named said: “Everyone’s being hammered with tax and she tries to dodge it.

“No-one will have any sympathy for her round here. She couldn’t find Ashton with an A to Z, she’s never here. It’s about time she took responsibility for what she has done.”

Wilf Billam, a retired Remploy worker, mentioned the cut in pensioner’s winter fuel payments, adding: “She’s resigned because she’s been caught doing something wrong.

“People with massive amounts of money have solicitors so they can pay less tax. It’s backfired for her, hasn’t it?

“I’ve never seen her in Ashton and I’ve lived here 50 years.”

Three women were passing Ms Rayner’s constituency office, an intercom buzzer at Ashton Market with the office upstairs.

One had taken a photo of the small sign to send in her friends’ WhatsApp group with the message: “Just passing to contribute to Angie’s leaving card!”

None wanted to give their names as they work for a government agency.

One said: “Yes, she’s working class and northern and was an unmarried mother from a council estate. So what? She’s in public office and should lead by example. She’s let us all down.

“Look what they are doing to this country.

Workers prepare to paint over graffiti daubed outside the apartment building in Hove, East Sussex, where Angela Rayner owns a second home (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Good riddance to bad rubbish, now let’s get rid of Keir.”

Another voter asked for his opinions simply motioned to the boarded-up shops and the Town Hall, surrounded by corrugated iron fencing and the square in front, which is a building site as council works continue.

“Rayner? Look at the state of the place!” he said.

Denise Smith, a retired civil servant and another ex-Labour voter, from Droylsden, said: “I’m pleased that she’s resigned because I think she’s lost her integrity.

“You can’t make the rules up and not follow them yourself.

“I’m upset she’s still my MP. If she’s broken the Ministerial Code she should resign as an MP and we should have a by-election.

“I’m a long-standing Labour voter. We waited a long time for a Labour government and we’ve been really badly let down.”