Parents were ‘feeling the pinch’ ahead of back-to-school season, survey finds

Working-age parents’ concerns about food costs have increased to levels not seen since autumn 2022, when inflation was in double figures, according to Which?

Nearly nine in 10 (87%) working-age parents reported being concerned about food prices in the month to mid-August, a survey found.

This was an increase of six percentage points since May and indicated working-age parents’ concerns about food prices returned to levels not seen since November 2022 – a month when annual Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was running at 10.7%.

Which?’s consumer insight tracker also indicated working parents’ confidence in the future UK economy and their future and current household finances deteriorated ahead of the start of the new school year.

Across all age groups surveyed, 82% were concerned about food prices. Concerns about energy were also high, at 81%, the consumer group said.

With winter and higher heating bills fast approaching, pressures on household finances are only likely to increase, Which? said.

It added that if people are struggling with essentials such as energy, credit card or mortgage payments, they should speak to their provider immediately to get help.

Survey research for Which?’s consumer insight tracker is carried out monthly by Yonder.

The latest wave of data collection took place between August 13 and 15, with more than 2,000 people surveyed across the UK.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Our research shows working parents are feeling the pinch ahead of back-to-school season – with many worried about the economy, their household finances and the cost of everyday essentials.

“As the nights draw in and the weather gets colder, the extra pressure of staying warm and keeping the lights on will add stress to household finances. We’d encourage anyone who’s struggling to seek free debt advice and reach out to their bill provider for help.”