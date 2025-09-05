Murder arrest after two women die five months apart in London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman while he was under police investigation over the death of another woman five months earlier.

The man in his 40s was first arrested on suspicion of murder on April 1 after Carmenza Trujillo, 53, died in the Aylesbury Estate, south-east London, on March 17, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was released under investigation while enquiries continued.

Sheryl Wilkins, 39, was found unresponsive in Tottenham High Road on August 24 and pronounced dead at the scene, detectives said.

The man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murdering Ms Wilkins and re-arrested on suspicion of murdering Ms Trujillo, the force added.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, leading the investigation, said: “My sympathy goes to the family and friends of both victims, who have been updated on this development and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“No woman should feel unsafe in our city, and we know this news will cause concern across communities. Our investigation is continuing at pace and remains a priority.

“I urge anyone who has information relating to either incident to contact us as soon as possible.”