Jaguar Land Rover factory workers told to stay at home after cyber attack

Jaguar Land Rover factory staff have been told to work from home until at least next Tuesday as it battles the fallout of a major cyber attack.

The luxury carmaker has paused production at its factories in Halewood on Merseyside and Solihull in the West Midlands, as well as at its engine manufacturing site in Wolverhampton.

Production workers have been told not to return to work until September 9, with the situation said to be under review.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) revealed on Tuesday that production and sales have been “severely disrupted” following a hack.

The UK car manufacturer, owned by India’s Tata Motors, shut down systems on Sunday after becoming aware of issues affecting its global operations.

Jaguar Land Rover was hit by a cyber attack (Peter Byrne/PA)

It is the latest setback for JLR as it deals with the impact of US tariffs on the sector and weak consumer confidence.

The attack also comes at a crucial time for car firms, with September the month when the latest registration plates are released, traditionally boosting demand for new motors.

It is understood the hack is also affecting repairs to JLR’s vehicles, as dealerships and garages are unable to order new parts, while some customer handovers are also said to be impacted.

On Wednesday, a group of young hackers who targeted Marks and Spencer and other British brands reportedly claimed they were also behind the JLR attack.

The BBC reported that the gang bragged about the hack on instant messaging platform Telegram and shared screenshots purporting to be from the car manufacturer’s internal IT system.

It comes after a spate of cyber attacks across the UK retail sector earlier this year, with M&S, the Co-op and Harrods among those worst affected.

The gang made the claims on a Telegram channel which is called Scattered LapsusS Hunters, a combination of three English languag-speaking hacking groups known as Scattered Spider, LapsusS and ShinyHunters.

Scattered Spider has been blamed for the attacks on British retailers earlier this year, after which M&S stopped online sales for around six weeks and warned that the incident could cost it around £300 million.

Four young people were arrested for their suspected involvement in the April attacks and have been bailed.

JLR said earlier this week it was “working at pace” to restart its operations across retail and production sites.

The company stressed there was “no evidence” that any customer data has been stolen in the attack.

Matt Western, MP and chairman of the joint committee on the National Security Strategy, called on firms to boost their defences and “be prepared” for future attacks in light of the latest hack.

He said: “These latest attacks demonstrate that cybercrime is an organised and potent threat to UK plc.

“Criminals are targeting some of the UK’s most visible businesses and causing huge economic disruption.

“We must be prepared for the possibility of future attacks that put vital supply chains in the firing line.

“Government cannot do this alone; businesses must bolster their own defences too.”